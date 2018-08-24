Riga, Latvia, 2018-08-24 14:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to place additional Latvian Government long term securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on August 29, 2018. The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions. Latvian Government long term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Fixed Compet Compet Non-co Non-co Settle book l ty income income itive itive mpetit mpetit ment value date (coupo coupon auctio auctio ive ive date (EUR) n) dates n date n auctio auctio rate and Total n date n time value and Total for to be time value placin placed for to be g bids (EUR) placin placed (EEST) g bids (EUR) (EEST) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------ LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 12.05. 0.250% 12.05. 29.08. 16 000 29.08. Not 31.08. 5 2523A 2023. 2019. 2018. 000 2018. set 2018. 70158 12.05. 10:00- 14:00- 2020. 12:00 15:00 12.05. 2021. 12.05. 2022. 12.05. 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------ Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q2 of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.097 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.