Nasdaq Riga decided on August 24 to immediately remove observation status for SIA "Baltic Dairy Board" (BDBB180024A, ISIN kods: LV0000801595). SIA "Baltic Dairy Board" has published an announcement on termination of its legal protection process. On August 23, 2018, the Zemgales District Court decided to approve the application of the Baltic Dairy Board regarding the withdrawal of the application for a legal protection proceeding and the termination of civil proceedings. Thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status applied to the company on May 18, 2018 have ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.