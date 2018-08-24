Atos named a Leader in IoT Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall

Paris, August 24, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been named a 'Leader'* by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its latest NEAT analysis on Internet of Things (IoT) Services.

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 20 of the most significant service providers that deliver and operate IoT services, against their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet future requirements'. Atos is positioned as a Leader in all 4 categories: Customer Experience, New Business Models, Efficiency Improvement, Offerings Enhancement.

Through Atos Codex (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-codex-insight-driven-outcomes/atos-codex-iot), the Atos brand for advanced analytics, Internet of Things and cognitive solutions, Atos delivers, manages and secures the full IoT value chain from connected devices to edge computing to analytics to smart business solutions, the combined Atos domain and technology knowledge turning customers data into business outcomes, working with its extensive IoT partner ecosystem.

The NelsonHall profile of Atos in IoT services identifies the following strengths of Atos in IoT services:

Broad IoT offering that includes strategy, consulting, build, run and security

Executive sponsorship around IoT and adjacent offerings, i.e., cybersecurity and big data, now complemented by investment with AI - notably in cooperation with Siemens, one of the largest manufacturing conglomerates and an early example of IoT deployment

Large client base in IoT, with case study references across industries and geographies

According to Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Director at NelsonHall: "Atos' position as a Leader in NelsonHall's IoT services NEAT evaluation is driven by its comprehensive offering and consulting capabilities in various markets - energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, and transportation - with an emphasis on use cases."

Elaborating on Atos' role as a leader in IoT, Julien Bensaid, Global Head of Atos Codex said: "We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in IoT services by NelsonHall. We offer an end-to-end approach to IoT thanks to Atos Codex, one of the strategic digital pillars of growth for Atos and a complete portfolio for our clients' data-driven business transformation."

Atos recently became the official IoT partner for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola HBC) (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_07_03/atos-becomes-official-iot-partner-coca-cola-hellenic-bottling-company), one of the world's largest bottlers for The Coca-Cola Company with operations in 28 countries in Europe, Russia & Nigeria serving approximately 595 million consumers.

To find out more about Atos Codex, click here (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-codex-insight-driven-outcomes).

[1] NelsonHall, Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for IoT Services, by Dominique Raviart, August 2018

*Leader defined in the report as 'vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

