Scott Allen, President of Pure Leaf Group, stated: "BFS Innovations and Pure Leaf Group are excited to be partnering with Callitas, as it brings its proprietary actives delivery system and tightly controllable dosing technology to this rapidly growing market. CannaStrip's proprietary actives delivery system and tightly controllable sublingual dosing technology are key differentiators for companies who are seeking a competitive edge in the rapidly emerging cannabis marketplace."

Pure Leaf Group, founded to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving and highly-regulated cannabis industry, provides complete consulting and product development solutions for companies entering or currently operating in the growing cannabis and CBD market.

James Thompson, President and CEO of Callitas, added: "This partnership allows Callitas to expand its reach and engage more groups locally and internationally. Our CannaStrip technology is amazing, and as we continue to expand our IP portfolio of cannabis tech, Callitas will be able to leverage BFS Innovations and Pure Leaf Group's experience to grow sales."

Formed in early 2015, Callitas Health is an integrated clinical-stage pharmaceutical development and OTC consumer goods marketing company, focused on developing innovative technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. The company is focused on bringing pharmaceutical best practices to the cannabis space through controlled dosing, improved bioavailability and advanced manufacturing techniques.

Joshua Maurice, Director of Sales and Marketing for Callitas, commented: "Our proprietary business model for manufacturing and distribution is novel and efficient. By partnering with BFS Innovations and Pure Leaf Group, we are accelerating our speed-to-market on a state-by-state level, which is very exciting."

