Shortly after joining the Bureau he was named as the Project Coordinator for a proposed Medical Cannabis Track and Trace Pilot Project, which exposed him to compliance mechanisms used in Colorado, touring state facilities which increased his understanding and appreciation of the industry while building relationships with Colorado's compliance agency, along with local businesses.

Greg is now known internally at the Bureau as the 'Ganja Man' and externally by stakeholders as the 'Bureau Man.' Between April to November 2017, Greg was assigned to the Cannabis Licensing Authority as their CEO, where he became a part of history issuing the first commercial licenses. He was part of the Cannabis Licensing Authority team that visited Canada, meeting with both Canadian Government entities and officials. Greg resumed his duties at the Bureau of Standards in January 2018 and is engaged as a member of the team responsible for the creation of standards within the cannabis industry in Jamaica.

Michael Yorke, CEO of CROP, stated: "Greg can be considered one of the foremost authorities on the Jamaican cannabis industry. He will be of considerable assistance to CROP as the business develops there. Greg has the invaluable ability to effectively interact with stakeholders from both the private and public sectors and his knowledge of the industry, both in the Caribbean and North America, is truly extensive and that will be of great benefit to CROP as it expands even further internationally."

CROP's Nevada subsidiary has leased an additional 750 acres of contiguous agricultural farmland bringing the total Nevada acreage to 1,065 acres with 240 acres under pivot, which will substantially increase production for the 2019 season. The newly-leased acreage comes with four housing units and a building to be converted into an extraction facility to process hemp biomass for CBD isolate on site, as well as access to over 300 acres of additional water rights. The previously announced 240 acres of CBD Hemp was planted and is currently 1.5 feet tall and growing under pivot and expected to yield 240,000 pounds of hemp flower.

CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors. The company's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, Washington State, Nevada, Italy and Jamaica, and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications. CROP has developed a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands and has U.S. and Italian distribution rights to a line of over 55 cannabis topical products from The Yield Growth Corp.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cropcorp.com, contact Michael Yorke, CEO, at 604-484-4206 or email info@cropcorp.com.

