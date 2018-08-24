Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive labels market to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005048/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive labels market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The emergence of smart label technologies is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive labels market 2018-2022. Technological advancements involved in the creation of smart labels, which can communicate with scanning devices are impacting the automotive labeling industry. Technologies such as NFC, QR, and RFID are used for storing basic information that cannot be printed on labels.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive labels market is the growth of the automotive industry:

Global automotive labels market: Growing automotive industry

The automotive industry is expanding in emerging economies and this is resulting in an increase in the number of vendors in the supply chain. Powertrain electrification is anticipated to be the most substantial trend during the forecast period. This will cause an increase in the adoption of electric components in cars.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, "The increase in the adoption of smart label technologies has allowed the tracking of spare parts using RFID or NFC technologies. This will lead to an increase in the use of pressure-sensitive labels where these technologies can be included. Many automotive companies have well-defined specifications of spare part labels for their suppliers."

Global automotive labels market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive labels market research report provides market segmentation by type (pressure-sensitive labels, heat transfer labels, and in-mold labels) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major types, the pressure-sensitive labels segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 43% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 52% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to project the highest incremental growth during the forecast period when compared to the other regions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005048/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com