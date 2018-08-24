Clipper Stad Amsterdam Proudly Presents Cruising Schedule Winter 2018/2019

AMSTERDAM, August 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Clipper Stad Amsterdam is presenting the cruising schedule for upcoming winter, including seven luxury cruises. The cruising season starts in December from St. Martin and ends in February.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/734591/Clipper_Stad_Amsterdam.jpg )



Luxury escapes with a touch of adventure

Sun, clear blue waters, pearly white beaches, amazing food, great sailing and a hospitable and friendly crew are the ingredients of an unforgettable holiday on board the Clipper Stad Amsterdam.

The Clipper has 14 luxury cabins with the atmosphere of a traditional sailing ship and the luxuries of a modern hotel room. On board you also find a spacious dining room (the long room) for dinners and presentations, and an al fresco bar.

Guests can explore the Caribbean while sailing during the day and when evening falls, an anchorage in a secluded bay will be the place to enjoy the evening on board. There's time to go for a dive, enjoy the beautiful Caribbean waters during a snorkelling session or sip a tropical cocktail while the chefs will prepare a barbecue on the beach.

All luxury cruises planned for the winter of 2018/2019 are published online and can be booked already.

Schedule luxury sailing cruises winter 2018/2019

12 - 21 December 2018 - Sailing the British Virgin Islands

The first cruise of the season starts on St. Martin half December. In ten days the Clipper Stad Amsterdam will sail to six beautiful islands. The first stop is Saint Barths, which is also often referred to as the 'St. Tropez of the Caribbean', the second island is the smallest of the British Virgin Islands: Jost van Dyke. Norman Island and Cooper Island are next, followed by Virgin Gorda. Anquilla is the last island to visit before heading back to St. Martin.

29 December 2018 - 7 January 2019: New Years Cruise

As soon as the guests have boarded the Clipper Stad Amsterdam on St. Martin on the 29th of December, a beautiful 24-hour sailing trip takes you to the island Jost van Dyke to celebrate a spectacular New Years Eve. In the New Year a visit to Norman Island and Cooper Island are first on the agenda, followed by Virgin Gorda and Anegada. Anegada, which means 'sunken land' comes from the fact that the island does not owe its existence to a volcanic eruption and is much more flat than the surrounding islands. The highest point is only 8.5 meters above the sea. There's one last pearl to visit before heading back to St. Martin: the uninhabited island Tintamare.

January 2019: Photography Cruise from St. Martin to Martinique

Photography lovers can board the Clipper Stad Amsterdam for a special interest cruise in 2019. This cruise is a unique opportunity to discover the beautiful Caribbean Islands and study the finer art of photography with professional photographer Thijs Heslenfeld. The cruise starts in St Martin, from here the route leads to Saint Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Dominica, the largest and most mountainous island of the Leeward Islands and without a doubt deserves the nickname 'nature island of the Caribbean'. Dominica is still untouched by mass tourism and hardly has any luxury resorts.

January/February: Cruising around Martinique

Visit the French island Martinique and the slightly southern Caribbean islands St. Lucia, Bequia, The Tobago Cays and the volcanic Island St. Vincent in ten days! The sailing in this area is unique; the scenery is breath taking and the cuisine on board exquisite. One of the island the Clipper Stad Amsterdam brings a visit is the mountainous island St. Lucia where you find the protected Pigeon Island National Park, which has a great archaeological and historical value. From the fishing village Soufrière the view on the Pitons, a World Heritage Site of 2909 ha in size, is magnificent!

February: Martinique-St. Martin

The last cruise of our winter program will leave from Martinique, where one finds rainforests, sugar cane and banana fields, beautiful beaches and two lovely towns to visit. From Martinique the cruise continues to Dominica and Îles de Saintes, a group of tropical islands located only a few miles from Guadeloupe. Îles de Saintes offers splendid beaches, beautiful bays and exceptional snorkeling spots close to Pain de sucre, the most famous mountain on the island. From here the Clipper sets sail to Montserrat, Nevis, St. Kitts, St. Barths and ends with a visit to St. Martin including a farewell captains dinner on board on the last evening.

More Cruising Options

The Clipper Stad Amsterdam also organises sailing cruises for private parties such as families and businesses. Check our website for more cruising options.