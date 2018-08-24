The "The World Mattress Industry 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Mattress Industry report analyses the mattress sector at a global level and contains current and historical data, product trends, market size, international trade flows and market forecasts to 2019.

This is a comparative analysis of the mattress industry with data by country and by geographical region, including profiles and addresses of leading manufacturers and useful information on mattress industry suppliers.

The report focuses on the 50 major mattress manufacturing countries and includes international trade of mattress data for further 10 countries, for a total of 60 considered countries.

An executive summary introduces the main highlights of the sector, with basic data, hot trends (sector's features and challenges, bed-in-a-box, type of mattresses and bases, materials, sustainability and innovations) and information on destination segment (consumer/contract).

Key Topics Covered

1. Methodology, Introduction and Executive Summary

2. Consumption, Production and International Trade of Mattresses

3. Consumption and Imports of Mattresses

4. Country Analysis

5. The 30 Major Mattresses Manufacturers Worldwide

6. Mattress Industry Suppliers

7. Mattresses Manufacturers

