Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2018) - Rex Opportunity Corp. (the "Company" or "Rex") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Olin Reid as a Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Mr. Olin Reid is a finance professional with experience in the Mining, Construction and Investment Banking industries. Mr. Reid graduated from Dalhousie University, Halifax, with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Finance).
For further information contact:
Rex Opportunity Corp.
Jim Boyle, President and CEO
Email: rex@boyleco.com
No securities regulatory authority, stock exchange or regulatory services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the content of this release.