Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2018) - Rex Opportunity Corp. (the "Company" or "Rex") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Olin Reid as a Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Olin Reid is a finance professional with experience in the Mining, Construction and Investment Banking industries. Mr. Reid graduated from Dalhousie University, Halifax, with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Finance).

For further information contact:

Rex Opportunity Corp.

Jim Boyle, President and CEO

Email: rex@boyleco.com



No securities regulatory authority, stock exchange or regulatory services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the content of this release.