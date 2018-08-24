

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) said that its shareholders have voted, at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, to approve the adoption of the previously announced merger agreement with Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX).



According to the preliminary results announced at the meeting, approximately 90 percent of the votes cast were voted in favor of the merger agreement.



Cigna anticipates that the merger will close by year-end 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.



In March 2018, Cigna agreed to acquire Express Scripts in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $67 billion, including Cigna's assumption of about $15 billion in Express Scripts debt.



