Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Clarification Announcement

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

References is made to the announcement of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated August 23, 2018 in relation to the publication of 2018 interim results (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

It is clarified that the Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The Directors suggest to adjust dividend policy of the Company and consolidate the interim dividend into the final dividend payment.

Save as disclosed above, all other information in the Announcement remains the same.

On behalf of the Board

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

YU Zhihong

Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, August 24, 2018

