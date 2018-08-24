Appian Stock Is a Growing Enterprise Software Play with Great ProspectsI have presented many cloud technology stocks in the past with the majority staging stellar gains for growth investors. One mid-cap cloud enterprise software stock with appealing upside price appreciation potential is Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN).Trading at around the midpoint of its 52-week range, APPN stock looks inviting despite Appian stock already having advanced 54% over the past year and 7.35% year-to-date.What makes Appian interesting is the company's offering of a cloud-based "low-code" development software that helps clients easily build enterprise applications.

