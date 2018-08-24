New Test and Simulation Products from Pickering Interfaces Increase Efficiency and Productivity

PXIRTD Simulator, Resistor Modules and Six-slot USB/LXI Chassis Premiered at AUTOTESTCON

CLACTON-ON-SEA, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, will exhibit at the world's premier conference for the military/aerospace automatic test industry, IEEE AUTOTESTCON 2018 - Gaylord National Convention Centre, National Harbor, Maryland (Sep 17- 20) with a range of interface products designed to increase test efficiency and productivity.

On booth 102, the company will show:

A new high-accuracy PXI RTD simulator, the 40-263 is a cost-effective method of simulating PT100, PT500 or PT1000 RTDs from -150°C to >850°C. The unit supports 4, 8, 12, 16, 20 or 24 channels in one or two PXI slots. Also, channels may be set as short- or open-circuit to simulate faulty wiring to a sensor. The module is available with the following resistance ranges: 40Ω to 900Ω for PT100 simulation; 200Ω to 4500Ω for PT500 simulation; and 400Ω to 9000Ω for PT1000 simulation. Control is simple, using resistance calls.

New PXI & PCI high-density programmable resistor modules (40-298 & 50-298) provide a simple solution for applications requiring accurate simulation of resistive sensors. Units are available in a variety of resistance ranges from 2Ω to 22MΩ and with resolutions to 0.125Ω (±0.2%) to meet the needs of functional test systems. Applications include engine controller testing where resistive sensors provide information such as temperature. The modules' channels are able to be set as short- or open-circuit to simulate a wiring or sensor fault. Software control is simplified by the use of resistor value calls. The module determines the channel setting closest to the requested value and sets that value. The user can interrogate the module to find the actual resistance setting used by the module.

The new 60-106 six-slot modular LXI/USB chassis offers a small lightweight form factor, making it ideal for portable, bench-top, and space-restricted applications. The chassis supports between one and six 3U PXI modules and accepts Pickering's PXI products; possible systems include switching matrices up to 3312 crosspoints (three 40-560 BRIC2 occupying three pairs of slots) or up to 108 channels of programmable resistor/sensor emulation (six 40-295 18-channel resistor modules occupying six slots).

USB 2.0 Hub (model 42-738) is a new single-slot 3U PXIe module that combines an 8-port USB 2.0 hub and USB data/power switching to provide a controlled connection between the backplane and USB products. Each port can connect and disconnect the power and data paths separately, simulating various connection faults. The module can be used to connect a USB device under test or USB test equipment to the test system without reliance on the controller's USB ports, eliminating the need for freestanding powered hubs in a test system. It also provides a simple way of expanding the range of test equipment supported by PXI-based test systems to include USB power meters, USB data acquisition systems and USB scopes.

Primarily designed for the simulation of fault conditions in automotive and avionics applications involving the reliability testing of safety critical controllers, the 22-channel PXI Fault Insertion Switch (40-202) is designed to be able to insert three different fault conditions - open-circuit, short-circuit between UUT connections and short-circuit to other signals such as Power, Ignition & Ground via Fault Insertion - between the test fixture and the equipment under test.

The high-density modular LXI Ethernet scalable reed relay matrix (65-2xx) can be easily configured by the insertion of up to six LXI plug-in modules. Cooling, which is adaptive to minimize acoustic noise where possible, is provided by fans at the rear of the unit, ensuring no space is wasted when the chassis is rack mounted.

In partnership with VX Instruments of Germany who will also be on booth 102, Pickering will be demoing VX Instruments' PXM7820 high-speed multi-measurement device operating in an LXI Ethernet environment through our 2-Slot USB/LXI Modular Chassis (model 60-104). The PXM7820 features a 16-bit DMM, 16-bit digitizer, counter/timer, and a high voltage input circuitry. The addition of the PXM7820 allows all of Pickering's LXI/USB Modular chassis to perform measurements as well as controlling switching in a single chassis.

Also highlighted in the booth will be:

A demo including various Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Simulation modules ranging from Pickering's fault insertion switching, programmable resistor modules and thermocouple simulation modules.

eBIRST Switching System Test Tools - Designed specifically for Pickering's PXI, PCI or LXI products, these tools simplify switching system fault-finding by quickly testing the system and graphically identifying the faulty relay.

Cable Design Tool - A graphics-based online tool used to create custom cable solutions for many applications. Features include a built-in library of standard cable sets that can be used as the basis for customization or they can be defined from scratch. The tool allows very detailed design characteristics including: selection of connector types, wire type, pin definitions, pin and cable labelling, cable bundling, length selection, sleeving, comments and more.

Switch Path Manager Signal Routing Software - this new signal routing software simplifies signal routing through switching systems and speeds up the development of switching system software. Switch Path Manager supports Pickering's PXI, LXI, PCI and GPIB switching modules and the interconnection between these products.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind all of its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on their website at www.pickeringtest.com.

