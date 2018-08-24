The acquisition of a share in Nexamp follows on Mitsubishi's acquisition of BETM, which the company says will serve as the foundation for nationwide clean energy push. Yesterday, Mitsubishi subsidiary Diamond Generating Corporation (DGC) announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Boston-based Nexamp, which provides a range of solar development, construction, asset ownership and operations and maintenance services for solar projects, as well as owning 45 MW of assets. This follows DGC's acquisition of Boston Energy Trading and Marketing (BETM) from NRG Energy on August 1. DGC utilizes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...