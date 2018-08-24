sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 24

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:24 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):146,388
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.7500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.0864

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,650,042 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,650,042 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
484325.0016:29:45London Stock Exchange
475225.0016:23:19London Stock Exchange
492325.1515:08:42London Stock Exchange
185925.0014:55:24London Stock Exchange
448925.0014:54:56London Stock Exchange
982225.0014:54:56London Stock Exchange
445425.1014:44:00London Stock Exchange
301025.0014:35:35London Stock Exchange
3725.0014:31:18London Stock Exchange
230425.0013:31:33London Stock Exchange
242025.0013:31:33London Stock Exchange
432824.9013:15:52London Stock Exchange
522124.9013:06:09London Stock Exchange
481424.9013:04:06London Stock Exchange
429824.7512:59:34London Stock Exchange
426024.7512:59:34London Stock Exchange
311424.7512:06:48London Stock Exchange
456125.0511:43:11London Stock Exchange
459025.0511:33:36London Stock Exchange
12325.0511:33:36London Stock Exchange
412925.0511:32:18London Stock Exchange
424425.0511:32:18London Stock Exchange
459925.0511:32:18London Stock Exchange
421325.0511:32:18London Stock Exchange
469225.0511:32:18London Stock Exchange
261825.1010:12:21London Stock Exchange
439725.1009:59:04London Stock Exchange
282525.1009:53:01London Stock Exchange
412625.3509:39:26London Stock Exchange
467425.3009:27:33London Stock Exchange
2025.4009:14:40London Stock Exchange
230125.4009:14:40London Stock Exchange
231525.4009:14:38London Stock Exchange
225525.4509:10:47London Stock Exchange
416625.4009:06:02London Stock Exchange
422625.4009:03:46London Stock Exchange
205525.4009:03:46London Stock Exchange
32725.4008:56:40London Stock Exchange
195225.4008:56:40London Stock Exchange
346825.2508:53:13London Stock Exchange
150225.3508:29:48London Stock Exchange
306225.3508:29:48London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


