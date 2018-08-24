Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 24 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 146,388 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.4500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.7500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.0864

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,650,042 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,650,042 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4843 25.00 16:29:45 London Stock Exchange 4752 25.00 16:23:19 London Stock Exchange 4923 25.15 15:08:42 London Stock Exchange 1859 25.00 14:55:24 London Stock Exchange 4489 25.00 14:54:56 London Stock Exchange 9822 25.00 14:54:56 London Stock Exchange 4454 25.10 14:44:00 London Stock Exchange 3010 25.00 14:35:35 London Stock Exchange 37 25.00 14:31:18 London Stock Exchange 2304 25.00 13:31:33 London Stock Exchange 2420 25.00 13:31:33 London Stock Exchange 4328 24.90 13:15:52 London Stock Exchange 5221 24.90 13:06:09 London Stock Exchange 4814 24.90 13:04:06 London Stock Exchange 4298 24.75 12:59:34 London Stock Exchange 4260 24.75 12:59:34 London Stock Exchange 3114 24.75 12:06:48 London Stock Exchange 4561 25.05 11:43:11 London Stock Exchange 4590 25.05 11:33:36 London Stock Exchange 123 25.05 11:33:36 London Stock Exchange 4129 25.05 11:32:18 London Stock Exchange 4244 25.05 11:32:18 London Stock Exchange 4599 25.05 11:32:18 London Stock Exchange 4213 25.05 11:32:18 London Stock Exchange 4692 25.05 11:32:18 London Stock Exchange 2618 25.10 10:12:21 London Stock Exchange 4397 25.10 09:59:04 London Stock Exchange 2825 25.10 09:53:01 London Stock Exchange 4126 25.35 09:39:26 London Stock Exchange 4674 25.30 09:27:33 London Stock Exchange 20 25.40 09:14:40 London Stock Exchange 2301 25.40 09:14:40 London Stock Exchange 2315 25.40 09:14:38 London Stock Exchange 2255 25.45 09:10:47 London Stock Exchange 4166 25.40 09:06:02 London Stock Exchange 4226 25.40 09:03:46 London Stock Exchange 2055 25.40 09:03:46 London Stock Exchange 327 25.40 08:56:40 London Stock Exchange 1952 25.40 08:56:40 London Stock Exchange 3468 25.25 08:53:13 London Stock Exchange 1502 25.35 08:29:48 London Stock Exchange 3062 25.35 08:29:48 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-