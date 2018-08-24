

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways pattern throughout Friday's session. Traders were reluctant to make any major moves ahead of today's speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome remarks at the Kansas City Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



Powell stated that, 'further gradual rate hikes will likely be appropriate' at the event.



Traders also continue to keep a close eye on the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The two-day trade talks between the Chinese delegation led by the country's Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen and David Malpass, the U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs ended without any progress.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.05 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.25 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.05 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.23 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.24 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.19 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.04 percent.



In London, Shire plc jumped 2.09 percent. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a first of its kind drug from the company used to treat patients suffering from a rare swelling disorder.



Oilfield services provider Petrofac rose 0.12 percent after it announced an agreement to sell Petrofac GSA Holdings to Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for a total consideration of up to $292 million.



Germany's economy expanded at a faster pace as initially estimated on domestic demand in the second quarter, detailed data from Destatis showed Friday. The largest euro area economy grew 0.5 percent sequentially, following the 0.4 percent increase in the first quarter. The rate came in line with the estimate released on August 14.



UK mortgage approvals declined in July, data from UK Finance showed Friday. The number of mortgages approved in July fell to 39,584 from 40,330 in June. Economists had forecast approvals to rise to 40,650.



New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods slumped by much more than expected in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders tumbled by 1.7 percent in July after climbing by 0.7 percent in June. Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX