

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Friday, but traded in a sideways pattern for the bulk of the session. Early gains began to erode going into the close, but the market managed to hang on to a very slight gain.



Traders continue to keep a close eye on the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The two-day trade talks between the Chinese delegation led by the country's Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen and David Malpass, the U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs ended without any progress.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.04 percent Friday and finished at 9,052.90. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.06 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.00 percent.



The luxury goods companies were among the top performing stocks at the end of the trading week. Swatch Group climbed 1.2 percent and rival Richemont added 1.1 percent.



Credit Suisse and UBS gained 0.5 percent each, while Julius Baer fell 0.4 percent.



Swisscom was among the weakest performing stocks of the day, losing 1.1 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche and Novartis slid 0.2 percent each, while Nestle ended the day unchanged.



