RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 24

24 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4927.099p. The highest price paid per share was 4942.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4916.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,964,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,294,750. Rightmove holds 1,646,053 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:
Gemma Cornish
01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
424916 08:46:13
104917 08:47:34
1714917 08:47:34
364920 08:58:28
1144920 08:58:28
224920 08:58:28
84923 09:04:43
1914923 09:05:15
1774923 09:14:28
494928 09:22:25
1514928 09:22:25
2084925 09:34:01
1774930 09:47:10
354930 09:47:10
904930 09:51:42
1584929 09:53:06
394929 09:53:06
1874920 10:03:53
1844920 10:11:12
2024929 10:20:06
1604929 10:22:27
344929 10:22:27
1794926 10:29:47
1844929 10:33:32
44929 10:33:32
1624927 10:40:02
164927 10:43:22
1994927 10:50:38
1194925 11:02:19
224925 11:02:19
594925 11:02:19
1314918 11:14:24
734918 11:14:24
1924917 11:25:14
904917 11:26:54
1704923 11:34:00
124923 11:34:00
1994921 11:42:28
1764920 11:51:22
134923 12:02:11
614923 12:02:11
484923 12:02:11
734922 12:02:12
1404922 12:02:12
544927 12:08:28
1184927 12:08:28
1934926 12:17:49
514922 12:27:31
1284922 12:27:31
1204921 12:36:48
694921 12:37:49
2124921 12:46:48
594920 12:57:55
1524920 12:57:55
2094929 13:11:27
1384931 13:15:29
664931 13:15:29
1164926 13:19:25
644926 13:19:25
254923 13:25:55
1514923 13:25:55
1884923 13:38:01
1964924 13:40:07
24928 13:45:53
1514928 13:46:39
514928 13:46:39
1954928 13:47:19
904927 13:51:08
1004926 13:52:49
954926 13:54:16
64926 13:54:16
344923 14:05:29
1784923 14:05:37
484920 14:06:06
1654920 14:06:06
1934923 14:12:28
2114924 14:19:30
1824923 14:22:45
1194919 14:28:05
704919 14:28:05
134918 14:30:11
904920 14:30:32
2094919 14:32:07
1844918 14:34:13
1094921 14:44:23
784921 14:44:23
1764921 14:44:39
1224920 14:45:11
104920 14:45:13
764920 14:46:37
904920 14:46:37
1854925 14:48:41
2084930 14:52:10
904930 14:53:19
614930 14:54:41
1494930 14:54:41
174930 14:55:52
904930 14:55:52
904930 14:57:35
314930 14:59:03
904930 14:59:03
904932 15:01:05
1904931 15:02:46
1814933 15:05:59
2074931 15:08:25
1114925 15:12:18
734925 15:12:18
904925 15:12:25
1594925 15:15:47
164925 15:15:49
904925 15:17:41
44924 15:20:11
1744924 15:20:11
904923 15:20:11
904925 15:23:04
904925 15:23:04
904925 15:24:17
904925 15:27:10
904925 15:29:39
904925 15:32:11
1514924 15:33:58
204924 15:33:58
2054938 15:39:02
904938 15:39:02
904940 15:41:53
1024939 15:42:27
724939 15:42:27
574939 15:42:27
444939 15:43:04
1344939 15:43:04
284939 15:43:36
904937 15:46:00
1104936 15:46:58
704936 15:46:58
1634933 15:49:31
204933 15:49:31
844934 15:53:40
904934 15:53:40
904931 15:57:06
274931 15:57:13
1454931 15:57:13
114931 15:57:13
874930 16:02:04
904930 16:02:04
904934 16:02:24
1824933 16:02:47
1994933 16:05:19
1744942 16:09:01
1494941 16:09:01
264941 16:09:01
864940 16:10:39
1054940 16:10:39
624939 16:13:24
1004941 16:13:42
1914939 16:14:37
1894938 16:16:53
34938 16:17:25
1104938 16:17:25
1154936 16:18:03

