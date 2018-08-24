

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - More than 500 people in 16 states have been confirmed to have been infected with a parasite infection called Cyclosporiasis after eating at McDonald's, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.



As of August 23, a total of 507 laboratory-confirmed cases of Cyclospora infection were reported in people who consumed salads from McDonald's restaurants, CDC reports. The cases were reported by 16 states, including Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and New York.



So far, 24 people have been hospitalized, although no one has died and no recalls have been issued. Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite. Cyclospora infection can be treated with specific antibiotics. If not treated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms include diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas, nausea, fatigue and low-grade fever.



The agency said that initial evidence indicates that salads purchased from McDonald's restaurants are one likely source of these infections, however, the investigation is ongoing, and FDA is working to determine the sources of the ingredients that were in common to the salads served at McDonald's.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX