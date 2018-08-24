

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble, the household products manufacturer, has applied to trademark acronyms that are common in text speak, such as 'LOL' and 'WTF'.



If the application is successful, terms including 'LOL', 'NBD', 'FML' and 'WTF' could be used to market products such as soap, detergents and air fresheners.



P&G registered the trademark applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office in April.



The company's applications have not yet been approved by the agency. However, the trademark office has requested clarification regarding the applications and P&G has until January to respond.



