The global sheet metal market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005413/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sheet metal market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth in machine tools market. Machine tools, such as the ones used for drillings, cutting, and shaping, are fundamental in various industries, such as semiconductor, automotive, heavy industries, and other manufacturing sectors. The growth in the machine tools market will lead to an increase in demand for machine forming tools.

This market research report on the global sheet metal market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in the aluminum market as one of the key emerging trends in the global sheet metal market:

Global sheet metal market: Advances in the aluminum market

Aluminum is one of the major raw materials used for sheet metal production; thus, technological or product advances in the aluminum market will have a direct impact on the global sheet metal market. Aluminum is a chief component used to produce drink cans, airplane parts, automobiles, laptops, and mobile phones.

"The production process for aluminum releases high quantities of carbon emissions, negatively impacting the environment. This has been overcome by new advances in technology to reduce the CO2 emissions and production-related expenses. For the process, inert anodes are used instead of carbon-rich anodes, leading to the production of oxygen instead of carbon dioxide. Thus, the increasing adoption of such manufacturing processes across the globe will increase the production of aluminum, in turn, driving the production of sheet metals in the future," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global sheet metal market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sheet metal market by end-user (automotive, construction, and machinery) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 3%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005413/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com