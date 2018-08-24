

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A fire broke out at Tesla's Fremont, California car plant on Thursday night. No injuries were reported and the company said the fire will have no impact on production at the plant.



'Some cardboard and shipping materials being prepared for recycling on our southern fence line caught fire, along with a small patch of grass next to a Tesla parking lot,' a company spokesperson said. 'We would like to thank the Fremont Fire Department for their rapid response.'



The fire will have no impact on the Fremont plant, where Model 3 sedans are being built, and the production will continue, the company said.



CEO Elon Musk also tweeted 'I was just there. Cardboard being prepped for recycling along southern fence line caught fire. Super appreciate fast response by Fremont fire dept! No injuries or damage to factory.'



