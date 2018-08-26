

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee and Vietnam War hero who was a senior voice on defense and foreign policy in the U.S. Senate, has died. He was 81.



McCain died at 4:28 p.m. Saturday, his office said in an emailed statement. His wife Cindy and his family were with the senator when he passed away at his home in Arizona. In July 2017, McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. One year of treatment failed to prevent his condition from worsening and on Aug. 24 his family announced that he had chosen to discontinue medical care.



