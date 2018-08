TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) will build a plant in Guangzhou capable of turning out 200,000 vehicles a year, Nikkei Asian Review reported, as the carmaker readies more electrified models in China amid stricter environmental regulations.



Carmaker's capacity in the country will reach 1.7 million vehicles by 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX