InvestingHaven is on record calling for a higher gold price in 2018. In other words, the gold market bottom is already set in 2018, it was set on August 15th 2018. Guess what, on August 5th InvestingHaven published Gold Futures Market At Extremes, Suggests Gold Price Bottom Set For 2018. We are convinced the bottom of the gold price is set, this is why. The gold bottom of 2018 The gold market bottom was set in August 2018. That may not be surprising for 2 very important reasons. First, gold is typically weak in the summer. No wonder analysts tend to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...