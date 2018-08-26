

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) or Sinopec reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was RMB 42.4 billion, increased by 51.8% year on year. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.350 compared to RMB 0.231 last year.



Operating profit was RMB 61.6 billion, increased by 56.6% year on year.



The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of RMB 0.16 per share, up by 60.0% year on year.



Looking into the second half of 2018, the company expects China's economy to maintain steady growth and the demand for refined oil products and petrochemicals to increase steadily with more robust demand for high-end products. Along with the adjustments of China's energy structure, demand for natural gas will maintain robust growth. For the second half of 2018, the uncertainty of international crude oil prices will increase due to trade frictions and geopolitical tensions.



