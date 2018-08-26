

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The head of ISIS in Afghanistan, Abu Sayed Orakzai, also known as Sad Arhabi, and 10 other ISIS fighters were killed Saturday night in an airstrike in Nangarhar province, according to reports citing provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.



The strike was carried out by Afghan and coalition forces after receiving intelligence from Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security, Khogyani reportedly said.



US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Lt. Col. Martin O'Donnell confirmed that the US targeted a 'senior leader of a designated terrorist organization' in Afghanistan on August 25. He pointed to a statement by a spokesman for Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani that the head of ISIS -- called Daesh by the US military -- in Afghanistan was killed in the strike.



