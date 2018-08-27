

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. and Mexico are poised to resolve their bilateral Nafta differences as soon as Monday, creating an opening for Canada to rejoin talks covering $1.2 trillion in annual trade, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the process.



Significant breakthroughs between Mexico and the U.S. came during the past several days on the contentious issues of automobiles and energy. Talks were expected to continue Sunday.



President Donald Trump was optimistic on Saturday, saying on Twitter that the U.S. could have a 'big Trade Agreement' with its southern neighbor soon. The terms of any deal struck by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would need Trump's final approval.



It remains unclear how U.S. and Mexican negotiators would make public the completion of work on their bilateral issues, given that Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo has signaled that the nation won't make an announcement on NAFTA until Canada also signs on to a new deal.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Sunday morning that the administration has 'no announcements or anything finalized at this time.'



The U.S. and Mexico are pushing for an agreement this month that would give the countries time to sign the pact before Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes office in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX