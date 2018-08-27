

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,730-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were firm and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slight higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, while the properties and oil companies were mixed.



For the day, the index added 4.81 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 2,729.43 after trading between 2,705.32 and 2,748.82. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 3.36 points or 0.23 percent to end at 1,460.33.



Among the actives, Gemdale picked up 0.35 percent, while Poly Real Estate advanced 0.18 percent, China Vanke eased 0.18 percent, China Construction Bank perked 1.64 percent, Bank of China collected 0.86 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.67 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.47 percent, China Life added 0.57 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.91 percent, PetroChina gained 0.87 percent and China Shenhua Energy dipped 0.68 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Friday, reversing the weakness in the previous session. The major averages all ended firmly in positive territory.



The Dow rose 133.37 points or 0.52 percent to 25,790.35, the NASDAQ advanced 67.52 points or 0.86 percent to 7,945.98 and the S&P 500 climbed 17.71 points or 0.62 percent to 2,874.69. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.7 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent and the Dow rose 0.5 percent.



The gains on Wall Street followed remarks by FOMC Chair Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell reiterated the Fed's stance that further gradual increases in interest rates will likely be appropriate if the strong growth in income and jobs continues.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected drop in durable goods orders in July.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, lifted by a drop in U.S. oil rig count. Crude oil futures for October delivery ended up $0.89 or 1.3 percent at $68.72 a barrel. Oil futures gained 5.4 percent in the week.



In economic news, China will see July figures for industrial profits later today; in June, industrial profits surged 20.0 percent on year.



On the corporate front, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) said its profit attributable to equity shareholders for 2018H1 was RMB 42.4 billion, up 51.8 percent on year. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.350 compared to RMB 0.231 last year. Operating profit was RMB 61.6 billion, up an annual 56.6 percent.



