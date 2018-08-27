

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) announced an investment in Tascent, Inc., a U.S.-based biometric system company. The amount of the investment is not disclosed.



Established in 2015, Tascent provides multimodal biometric identification systems, with particular emphasis on the iris modality. The company's technologies include optical control technology to remotely capture an accurate, high-quality iris image at high speed, and a user interface (UI) technology that smoothly guides users in support of capturing accurate biometric information.



Tascent's technologies are embedded in security systems widely used at airports, government agencies and enterprises around the world.



