

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing for a fifth straight session on Monday following the gains on Wall Street Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed's stance for further gradual increase in interest rates. Exporters are higher despite a stronger yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 179.95 points or 0.80 percent to 22,781.72, off a high of 22,782.67 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is higher by more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising almost 1 percent and Canon is up 0.5 percent, while Panasonic is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are rising 0.3 percent each.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is down 0.3 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.6 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday.



Among the major gainers, Taiyo Yuden, IHI Corp. and Tokai Carbon are all rising more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Casio Computer is declining more than 2 percent, while Yamaha Corp. and FamilyMart UNY Holdings are lower by more than 1 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday following remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell reiterated the Fed's stance that further gradual increases in interest rates will likely be appropriate if the strong growth in income and jobs continues.



The Dow rose 133.37 points or 0.5 percent to 25,790.35, the Nasdaq advanced 67.52 points or 0.9 percent to 7,945.98 and the S&P 500 climbed 17.71 points or 0.6 percent to 2,874.69.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. The French CAC 40 Index, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index all rose by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, lifted by a report showing a drop in U.S. oil rig count and on U.S. sanctions against Iran that are set to come into force early November. WTI crude added $0.89 or 1.3 percent to close at $68.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX