Google Certified Publishing Partner Aggressively Expands Into Europe's Digital Publishing Market

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Certified Publishing Partner, Ezoic, has recently announced their plans to expand even further into the European digital publishing marketplace. Ezoic has maintained a Newcastle office for several years, but recently opened a London location and has grown their European headcount by 450% in the last year.

"Digital publishers and website owners all have very similar challenges in how they balance user experiences and revenue. Our technology platform gives them the tools to scale machine learning-based decision making, visitor segmentation, and automated testing. Our platform is the best way for publishers to increase ad revenue while ensuring that visitors are still having good experiences," said Ezoic Chief Customer Officer, John Cole.

Ezoic is an end-to-end platform for publishers that is free to join and use. Ezoic contains over a dozen different apps that allows publishers to do everything from having advanced artificial intelligence segment visitors so each can be served unique ad experiences to tools that enable websites to increase their speed, security, and performance.

"We've specialized in providing solutions to publishers that help them manage changing industry complexities automatically using technology. Our data, and reputation as a friend of publishers, will allow us to provide the European market with something that I think has really been needed for a while," said UK Managing Director, Mike McGuire.

As a major part of the expansion, Ezoic will be partnering with Google on October 23rd for a special event aimed solely at digital publishers and content creators, called Pubtelligence. The event will take place at Google offices in London and is available to attend by application only.

"We think this event alongside Google is the opportunity we've been looking for to introduce ourselves to the European market. It will be a day of learning for publishers at Google and we are happy to be a part of it," Cole stated.

Ezoic will also be attending the upcoming DMEXCO digital conference in Cologne, Germany and will position themselves beside Google at the event. "I think it is really helpful for publishers to see who we are and hear our voices. The Google brand helps provide publishers with trust in what we do, but I think once they meet more of our people they will really start to understand why so many publishers choose to work with Ezoic," McGuire finished.

About Ezoic

Ezoic is an award-winning end-to-end technology platform for publishers. Ezoic is Google Certified Publishing Partner with European offices in Newcastle and London, UK and a U.S location in Carlsbad, California.

