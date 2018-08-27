

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the European Commission has approved Kymriah for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia that is refractory, in relapse post-transplant or in second or later relapse; and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.



Kymriah is a one-time treatment that uses a patient's own T cells to fight cancer, and the only chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy to receive regulatory approval in the EU for these two distinct B-cell malignancies.



Novartis expects to launch initially in the pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia indication, as the company continues to ramp up capacity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX