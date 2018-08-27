

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) and CENTOGENE AG reached a global strategic collaboration agreement for joint drug discovery projects, developing compounds to treat rare genetic diseases. CENTOGENE and Evotec initiated the collaboration to develop a strategic high-throughput platform for testing novel small molecules in rare hereditary metabolic diseases. No financial details were disclosed, the companies said.



The collaboration brings together Evotec's leading induced pluripotent stem cell or 'iPSC' platform and broad drug discovery capabilities with CENTOGENE's unique medical and genetic insights. In particular, detailed genotype-phenotype data enables rapid biomarker development using patient primary cells.



