Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-08-27 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 18.08.2018- Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN 18.09.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018- Buyback period ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN 03.09.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, VIAS125019A VIA SMS group RIG 31.08.2018 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG 31.08.2018 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG 31.08.2018 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, KA11R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG 31.08.2018 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN 31.08.2018 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, BRE Baltic RE Group RIG 31.08.2018 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, ALTM Attistibas finanšu RIG 31.08.2018 6 months institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN 02.09.2018 6 months Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 31.08.2018 6 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018- Interim report, MOKBFLOT20A Moda Kapitals AS RIG 31.08.2018 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2018 Government LTGCB07024B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB07024B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2018 Interim report, GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2018 Coupon payment LTGB021021A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2018- Interim report, ACL AgroCredit Latvia RIG 31.08.2018 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.08.2018 Interim report, INC1L INVL Technology VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2018 Interim report, GRD1R Grindeks RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2018 Coupon payment LTGB031019B Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2018 Interim report, BDB Baltic Dairy Board RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, AUG1L AUGA group VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Dividend ex-date NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu rupnica RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, GRZ1R Grobina RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Coupon payment MOGO100021FA mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Sales figures LEGR020027A, Lietuvos energija VLN LEGR0187528A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, LEGR020027A, Lietuvos energija VLN 6 months LEGR0187528A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, STOR080020A Storent Investments RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, ELEK Latvenergo RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, MOGO mogo RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, CBL Citadele banka RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, VEF1R VEF RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, RAR1R Rigas autoelektroaparatu RIG 6 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, BAL1R Latvijas balzams RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, OLF1R Olainfarm RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Interim report, PTR1L Panevežio statybos VLN 6 months trestas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2018 Sales figures ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN
Operatorius
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31.08.2018 Coupon payment MOGO100021A mogo RIG
date
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information please visit full investor calendar:
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en