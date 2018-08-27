Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Vostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back

Stockholm, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd's ("VEF" or "the Company") has on August 22, 2018 repurchased 10,000,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 1,855, corresponding to a 37,8% discount to the latest reported NAV of the Company. These repurchased SDRs represent 1,5% of the total number of outstanding SDRs of Vostok Emerging Finance before any buy-backs. The Company currently holds 11,260,861 repurchased SDRs. The total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 650,235,134.



Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB.

