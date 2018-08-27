

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits increased at a slower pace in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial profits logged a double-digit growth of 16.2 percent annually, but this was slower than the 20 percent increase registered in June.



During January to July period, industrial profits climbed 17.1 percent from last year compared to 17.2 percent increase in January to June period.



The slowdown in profits largely reflects moderation in producer prices, NBS spokesman He Ping said.



