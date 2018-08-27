

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said that it is is in talks with EP Investment S.?.r.l., represented by Daniel Ket?nsk?, regarding a potential sale of Ceconomy's stake in METRO AG, excluding a stake of about 1% which is subject to tax-related retention periods.



Ceconomy said key items of a potential share purchase agreement - such as the acquisition structure or the purchase price - are still being discussed.



Ceconomy noted that a decision whether and under which terms and conditions a share purchase agreement might be concluded has yet not been taken.



