

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's business confidence remained broadly stable in August, the survey conducted by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed Monday.



The business confidence index dropped to 13.0 in August from 14.0 in July. This was clearly above its long-term average of 1.



This minor decline in August was due to an increase in stocks of final goods.



However, production expectations remained largely positive and production figures are expected to grow at a fairly rapid pace.



Among sectors, confidence in the construction sector recovered briskly after its decline a month ago. The corresponding index climbed to +13 in August from -3 in July.



Meanwhile, service sector confidence indicator edged down to 18.0 in August from 19 in July. The morale in the retail trade sector weakened to 12 from 18.



