The federal government has allocated months for enabling organisations to hold tendering and bidding processes, but critics have pointed out states are free to formulate their own plans.In an attempt to smooth passage to national solar targets, India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has set a timetable for solar auctions and tendering, with specific months allocated to central and state governments, public sector undertakings and state-level enabling agencies. The schedule is specific to large scale tenders, with rooftop PV left to its own devices.

