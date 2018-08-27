Olvi Oyj: OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS

OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name Kokkonen, Kati
Position: Member of Executive team
Issuer
Name: Olvi plc
LEI: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20180827085758_2
Transaction details
Transaction date: 23.8.2018
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009900401
Volume: 3000 Unit price: 32.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: 3000 Average price: 32.00000 EUR
OLVI PLC
Lasse Aho
Managing Director
More information:
Lasse Aho, Managing Director
Phone +358 290 00 1050
www.olvi.fi
www.olvi.fi