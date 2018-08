PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's government reduced its growth projection for next year and the 2019 budget will be based on the new forecast, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.



The government forecast the economy to expand 1.7 percent in 2019 instead of 1.9 percent projected earlier.



Nonetheless, he said France is committed to cut taxes and rein in public spending. The government unveils its 2019 budget at the end of September.



