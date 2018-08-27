

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Monday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence over the U.S. economy and justified gradual interest rate hikes.



At the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, Powell said, 'As the most recent FOMC statement indicates, if the strong growth in income and jobs continues, further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will likely be appropriate.'



Chinese stocks hit their highest levels in two weeks and the offshore yuan hit a one-month high after the country's central bank adjusted its daily 'fix' formula as part of efforts to stabilize the currency.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed up 51.47 points or 1.89 percent at 2,780.90, marking its biggest single-day gain since August 7. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.17 percent to 28,271.27.



Japanese shares hit a 10-week high, with a relatively cheaper yen and record highs on Wall Street Friday supporting underlying sentiment.



The Nikkei average climbed 197.87 points or 0.88 percent to 22,799.64, the highest closing level since June 15. The broader Topix index closed up 1.16 percent at 1,728.95, led by gains in auto and technology stocks.



Toyota Motor rallied 2 percent on a Nikkei report that the automaker plans to build a new factory in China. Technology stocks such as Advantest, Tokyo Electron and Sumco climbed 2-3 percent.



Defense equipment makers posted broad-based gains after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled his top diplomat's planned trip to North Korea and accused Beijing of not helping on denuclearization of the country. IHI jumped 3.3 percent and Hosoya Pyro-Engineering surged 2.9 percent.



Australian shares eked out modest gains, led by material stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 21.60 points or 0.35 percent to 6,268.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 23.20 points or 0.36 percent at 6,381.10.



The big four banks finished flat to slightly higher as investors digested initial findings from a Royal Commission inquiry into the financial sector, released late Friday.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose over 1 percent each after base metal prices rose on a falling dollar. Gold miner Newcrest rallied 2.1 percent and Evolution jumped 3.4 percent after the precious metal saw its best gain in over a year on Friday.



Childcare centre operator G8 Education slumped 16.5 percent after it forecast weak market conditions until mid to late 2019. Jewelry store chain Michael Hill International tumbled 2.5 percent after it reported an 86 percent fall in full-year profit on costs related to exiting the U.S. market and closure of most of its Emma and Roe stores.



Seoul stocks closed higher after the Federal Reserve said that gradual interest rate hikes were the best way to protect the economic recovery. The benchmark Kospi ended up 6.09 points or 0.27 percent at 2,299.30.



New Zealand shares closed higher, led by consumer staple stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 46.79 points or 0.51 percent to 9,206.42. Dairy giant A2 Milk rallied 3.6 percent while Synlait Milk jumped as much as 7.5 percent.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday on economic optimism after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's stance that further gradual increases in interest rates will likely be appropriate in view of strong growth in income and jobs.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent.



