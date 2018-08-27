Music China, the Largest Asian-Pacific Musical Instrument Fair, Gears Up to Help Music Businesses Prosper

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd and known as one of the most reputable musical instruments fairs in the world, will be held on October 10-13, 2018 in Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Known as the largest music show in Asia, Music China 2018 will attract nearly 2,200 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. Assorted western and Chinese musical instruments will be presented in the 138,000m2 exhibition space, which includes 12 halls and 2 outdoor exhibition spaces.

To meet the substantial business growth, famous established brands, such as Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, KHS, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory, have confirmed their attendance. Both international top brands and local products will be available on site.

Various seminars will be presented for professional buyers. NAMM CMIA Industry Forum will detail the trends of the whole industry. The development prospects of the world's markets will also be discussed. Worldwide speakers from professional industries will be invited to share their experience on sales, branding, management, new media usage and other hot issues in dealer training courses. This year, new product release conferences will be held as a platform for the latest musical product launches and to let dealers and visitors experience the hottest musical industry technologies.

Music China also aims to provide an inspirational experience for music lovers by offering cultural and educational activities. The Global Forum on Chinese Traditional Music, Violin Art Salon, and Jazz Masters Salon bring visitors to a fantastic music world by displaying the essence of various music styles. Education organizations present the latest teaching models and professional instruction in Music Education Programme for educationists, students and parents. Kids Music Land creates a new style of music study through lively activities. Technology and music are combined to make a magic show in the Music Lab. What's more, 600 live shows will also take place at Music China, giving visitors an amazing musical journey.

More details about Music China 2018 can be found on the official website: www.musicchina-expo.com. Registration for free admission is available now online.

For more information, please contact:

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com