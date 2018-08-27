With the carbon price set by the bloc's emissions trading scheme on the rise - alongside fossil fuel costs - there's never been a stronger economic case for renewables. And analysts are predicting the trend is no blip.It's official - the short-term price of solar is lower than coal or gas in Europe. With the UK-based Sunday Telegraph newspaper yesterday reporting fears over a shortfall in European gas supply, a Brussels and London-based thinktank last week confirmed the historic development in Europe, based on the price of carbon. The Sandbag thinktank reported the carbon price determined by ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...