Nissan recently supplied batteries to Europe's largest energy storage system using new and second-life batteries in a commercial building. At the inauguration ceremony, Nissan's Head of Energy spoke about the car manufacturer's role in the project, and why EVs are playing an increasingly central role.Nissan supplied the batteries and the technical knowledge to the 2.8 MWh storage system installed at the Johan Cruijff football ArenA in Amsterdam. Overall, it comprises 590 battery packs - equating to 148 Nissan LEAF batteries - of which 250 are second life, and 340, first life. The final interview ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...