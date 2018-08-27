Hyperlink InfoSystem, one of the Top Mobile App Development Companies in UAE, USA & India, to Exhibit in GITEX Technology Week 2018, Dubai

NEW YORK and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, August 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GITEX Technology Week is the world's largest information and communication technology trade event to experience the most advanced technology and drive into digital transformation. The GITEX Technology conference is being held for the last 38 years and this year it is going to be a game-changer for all tech companies.

As an annual event, GITEX 2018 is expected to be attended by 1,46,000 industry leaders, developers, and professionals and they all are going to be under a single roof at the Dubai World Trade Centre. In GITEX Technology Week, the visitors would be well informed about the new technologies of all sectors & industries including IT Software & Hardware, Mobile Apps, Artificial Intelligence and much more.

GITEX opens up the door of opportunities for many startups & entrepreneurs to experience and introduce their innovations on cutting-edge technology. With the slogan 'Experience the Future Urbanism', the 38th GITEX Technology Week 2018 GITEX2018 will be held between 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

Sectors that will be covered in GITEX2018:

GITEX 2018 will highlight the amazing Technology Sectors across the show floor which is combined with this year's show experience.

Future Technology:

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

3D Printing

Robotics

Drones & UAV

VR/AR/MR

Consumer Technology:

Smart Home

Smart Workplace

Computer/Mobile Hardware & Software

Digital Imaging/Video

Health/Fitness/Wearables

Enterprise Network & Security:

Privacy and Cyber Security

Infrastructure Network & Security

Other Technology Sectors:

Future Transportation

Global Solution Providers

Gulfcoms-Telecom & Mobility

Global Smart Cities

Value Added Distributors

Cloud

IoT/Sensors

Printing & Business Solutions

Big Data/Analytics

Enterprise Software

Data Centres

In GITEX Technology Week, many mobile app development agencies will participate and get the chance to showcase their innovative ideas and grow their business. Being a top-notch IT company, 'Hyperlink InfoSystem' is consistently participating in GITEX Technology Week since past few years. Hyperlink InfoSystem is ready to exhibit in 38th GITEX technology week with the unique ideas and smart solutions on mobile app development, IoT & AI development, blockchain development, web development, game development, augmented & virtual reality app development, wearable app development, big data, enterprise software.

On the occasion of GITEX IT fair, Mr. Harnil Oza, the CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem says, "GITEX technology week opens the business gateway for techies, IT Industrialists & the visitors. And this is the reason why anybody who has visited the event last time would surely not like to miss this opportunity. In GITEX 2018, we are quite excited to unlock the new opportunities and present our new innovations in the technology sector that will surely influence the future of the mobile industry."

Every start-up needs good technical guidance & cost-effective solutions. The representatives of Hyperlink InfoSystem will assist visitors with an extensive variety of IT services. All investors, startups and company delegates are most welcomed to visit the company stall at Zabeel Hall 1, Stand C1-20 at Dubai World Trade Centre, from 14th to 18th October, 2018.

To schedule a meeting, visit here: https://www.hyperlinkinfosystem.com/gitex-technology-week.html

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading mobile app development company in UAE and also has presence across the globe. The company has successfully developed 3000+ mobile apps for more than 2000 clients around the world. Recently the company has been ranked as one of the top 10 mobile app development companies in India. The growth of Hyperlink InfoSystem is all because of 150+ talented professionals who work for client requirements and provide the best customized mobile apps with the use of latest technologies.

