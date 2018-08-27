

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Monday, with dovish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell as well as signs of progress on U.S.-Mexico trade talks boosting investor sentiment.



Meanwhile, a measure of German business confidence rose more-than-expected to 103.8 in August from 101.7 in July, survey data from Ifo Institute showed. The expected score was 101.8.



The current conditions index climbed to 106.4 compared to the forecast of 105.3. At the same time, the expectations index came in at 101.2 versus forecast of 98.4.



The benchmark DAX was up 46 points or 0.38 percent at 12,441 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up between 0.9 percent and 1.6 percent as talks continue between the U.S. and Mexico over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



Metro shares soared 13 percent after Ceconomy announced that it is considering selling a stake in the German retailer to an investor group.



Evotec advanced 1.5 percent after it joined hands with Centogene AG for joint drug discovery projects to treat rare genetic diseases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX