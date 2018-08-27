Depository Network Signs Ten Listing Agreements 48 Hours After Launch

ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / Being among the promising projects of 2018, Depository Network DEPO attempts to solve a major liquidity issue riddling the entire cryptocurrency industry. The company brings forward the missing link for lenders - the ability to use digital assets as collateral for loans.

Breaking Grounds

The good news keeps on pouring for the Depository Network (DEPO) project. Back in May, the team successfully secured the seed capital from private investors. According to the company's CEO, the funding fuels the launch of the first prototype - the Proof-of-Concept:

"Private investors from banking and financial industries have invested in DEPO, which gives us the funding needed to launch our first prototype, our Proof-of-Concept." - Svetoslav Dimitrov.

Without wasting any time, DEPO went on to carrying out its mission. The company announced August 8 as a start of then token listing on its platform. Forty-eight short hours later, the project already had in 10 signed listing agreements with marquee names in the industry. Some names of projects which have already signed the agreements include: Cargocoin, Bravcoin , Dice money , Netscouters, Contractum, Moolyacoin, Dice money, TerawattLED, Krosscoin , Redcap, Dylyner.

It's also noteworthy that 10 more projects are lined up in the pipeline and they will be announced immediately after the signing procedures have ended.

Substantial Interest

The massive interest in the project is not surprising. The Depository Network brings forth substantial benefits for the participants through its innovative listing method via the Proof of Stake (PoS) listing rule.

According to the latter, projects which want to see their assets listed on the DEPO platform have to hold a specified amount of DEPO tokens during the time they are using the ecosystem.

Benefits for listed projects

DEPO reveals a wide range of benefits for everyone involved, including the lender, the borrower, and for the blockchain-based asset itself.

Some of the key points of the platform include, but are not limited to:

Lenders are capable of expanding their market cap by accepting blockchain assets that their competitors don't.

Borrowers can enjoy substantially enhanced the liquidity of their assets and retain their ownership throughout the lending period.

The blockchain-asset will become a part of a major ecosystem, hence enjoy an increased exposure among many other assets.

You can read more about the project on the official website.

Media Contact:

Name: Delyan Nikolov

Email: delyan@depository.network

Website: https://depository.network/

Telegram: https://t.me/depositorynetwork

SOURCE: Depository