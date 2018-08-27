Evotec AG: Evotec And Centogene Sign Global Strategic Partnership On Drug Discovery Projects In Rare Genetic Diseases

- JOINT DRUG DISCOVERY PROJECTS COMBINE CENTOGENE'S PATIENT ACCESS AND BIOMARKER EXPERTISE WITH EVOTEC'S LEADING IPSC PLATFORM

HAMBURG, ROSTOCK, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / Evotec AG (FSE: EVT) (XETRA: EVT) (OTC PINK: EVTCY), (TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that CENTOGENE AG, the worldwide leader in elucidating rare disease genetics for patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners, and Evotec entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement for joint drug discovery projects, developing compounds to treat rare genetic diseases.

Evotec and CENTOGENE initiated the collaboration to develop a strategic high-throughput platform for testing novel small molecules in rare hereditary metabolic diseases.

The collaboration brings together Evotec's leading induced pluripotent stem cell ("iPSC") platform and broad drug discovery capabilities with CENTOGENE's unique medical and genetic insights. In particular, detailed genotype-phenotype data enables rapid biomarker development using patient primary cells.

Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "The collaboration between Evotec and CENTOGENE is focused on developing iPSC-based patient-derived disease models and suitable biomarkers for rare genetic diseases. A perfect match between highly complementary platforms and companies with the potential to open a new chapter in the translatability of pre-clinical discovery efforts into clinic benefits."

"The identification and development of innovative small molecules to treat rare, hereditary conditions is particularly challenging because of the absence of adequate cellular models and the general lack of specific biomarkers to monitor the different diseases. With this innovative collaboration between Evotec and CENTOGENE, we can accelerate the development of new drugs. CENTOGENE is fully committed to explore any given opportunity to discover new ways of helping patients and their families, together with its partners", said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE.

No financial details were disclosed.

ABOUT CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with genetic rare diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD(R) and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing orphan drugs. As one of the most diversified and largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com.

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

